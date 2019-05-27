India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minister takes the lead over Arjun Kapoor

Nikita Thakkar May 27 2019, 1.00 pm May 27 2019, 1.00 pm

The past week was quite hectic, thanks to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results. For film buffs too, it was a busy Friday as three films made it to the theatres. The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi, in and as the PM, finally saw the light of day on May 24. Unfortunately, it did not have a solo release. Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted too released on the same day. Arjun tried his hand at something different with this film, moving away from his lover boy sagas. India's Most Wanted sees him play an Intelligence Officer who is on a hunt to find India's Osama. Did it work for him? Read on.

As per a report in Box office India, Arjun's film collected approximately Rs 3 crore on Sunday. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 7.35 crore. The number is quite poor considering Arjun's star power. However, the figure stands above Arjun's last film, Namastey England whose total nett gross was Rs 7.92 crore. Arjun really needs this film to work for him.

On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi's film, PM Narendra Modi, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday taking its three day total to Rs 9.60 crore. Obviously, PM has taken the lead over India's Most Wanted despite receiving average reviews from critics.

However, leaving both of these Hindi releases behind is Will Smith's Aladdin. In its first three days, this fictional story of a Genie, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine has collected Rs 17,85 approximately, as per Box Office India. Now that is something.

These three films have till June 5 to rake in whatever they can, post which Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat makes it to the screens. It is a much-awaited film and is sure to take away the collection from these three films. Let's see what happens over the weekdays.