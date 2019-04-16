India's Most Wanted: Who's the India's Osama that Arjun Kapoor is chasing?

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 9.52 pm April 16 2019, 9.52 pm

Arjun Kapoor, for the first time in his career, is set to don the role of an intelligence officer, in India's Most Wanted. But here's what makes his battle more difficult. Prabhat, as his character is called, is chasing a nameless and faceless terrorist. The mission that he has embarked upon does not seem possible, but he refuses to give up. 'India's Osama' is how one refers to the terrorist. This particular reference as shown in the teaser is arousing a lot of curiosity.

India's Most Wanted is based on true events, and the teaser tries to give us a sneak peek into the statistics that were consulted before making the film. The terrorist in question functioned actively in between 2007 to 2013. It is said that he strategised 52 bomb blasts in these six years. These bomb blasts took place across almost all major cities of India, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Over 400 people lost their lives in the blasts and over 800 were left injured.

Arjun and his team, in the film, are on a mission to capture the terrorist without having to fire a single bullet. The task is seemingly not possible to be fulfilled; will the men with arms make it happen?

Arjun is quite visibly fascinated with the film! "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history," he said, in an earlier interview.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film is set to hit the screens on 24th May 2019.