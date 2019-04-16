image
  3. Bollywood
India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligent officer, is absolutely impressive!

Bollywood

India's Most Wanted: Who's the India's Osama that Arjun Kapoor is chasing?

Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted took cues from a real life terrorist.

back
Arjun KapoorIndia's Most WantedIndia's OsamaRajkumar Gupta
nextRohit Shetty’s Golmaal gets an animated version, have a look!

within