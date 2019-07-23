Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 11.23 am July 23 2019, 11.23 am

After the smashing success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has her plate full. The actor, who is presently working on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News, will be appearing in a new age comedy titled Indoo Ki Jawani. The Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta will also bring us a fresh on-screen pairing since Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal has now come on board to play the male lead.

“Yes, I am a part of this comedy of errors. I have to master a separate lingo for the film. Why? That will be revealed in the film. He's (the character) very real and people will connect with him immediately," Aditya told Mumbai Mirror. Although Aditya's Bollywood debut happened with Tum Bin 2 in 2016, he rose to prominence after he played Manav, the antagonist in Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on Jul 20, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

Indoo Ki Jawani revolves around Indoo, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad and her adventure with dating apps which eventually becomes a mess, a funny one, nevertheless. Aditya was also asked if he ever explored the popular dating apps. He says he did. Then?

“But all that swiping left, swiping right and matching with a person freaked me out and I deleted the app in three days. I’ve chatted on Facebook Messenger, but Tinder and Hinge is too much for me. I felt like a bait of fresh meat," he answered.

In an earlier interview with the publication, Kiara had revealed that she didn't use a dating app, but plenty of her friends did. "I have friends using these apps and have heard a lot of fun stories of their experiences. But nothing compared to what we have for you," she said.