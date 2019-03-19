Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next!

It was only recently that Salman Khan confirmed his next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Of course, his fans were more than happy to know this. And, why not? After giving us some of the most classic films like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the blockbuster duo of Salman -Sanjay is all set to reunite after almost two decades. Now, that Salman was confirmed, speculations around who will be seen as his leading lady were pouring in like anything. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, we came across so many big names.

But, wait no more! All the speculations have finally come to an end after the leading lady, Alia Bhatt, herself confirmed her presence in the film. In a tweet shared by Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, the duo has officially announced their collaboration for this much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Well, that’s not much about it! They have also confirmed the title of the film and it’s ‘Inshallah,’ as the reports were claiming in the past. In her tweet, Alia expressed her happiness of coming onboard opposite Salman Khan.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Salman, on the other hand, tweeted that he is glad to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years and is looking forward to working with Alia Bhatt. However, we wonder what kind of roles they are going to play in this film. If we note, the age gap between the two is of almost 27 years ( Alia is 26 while Salman is 53), so we wonder if this one is a love story. But anything is possible in Bollywood.

Now, isn’t this the casting coup of the year! We await more details on Inshallah.