Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati excited!

Alia Bhatt is going places! The 26-year-old has been ruling the silver screens with her remarkable performances in films like Gully Boy, Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab and so many more. She has also worked with some of the best industry talents. But, there’s no stopping for her as they say nothing is fully enough. Alia Bhatt has now scored her first film opposite Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. Well, it calls for a double celebration since the film titled ‘Inshallah’ is going to be helmed by one of the most sought-after filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

An official announcement for the same was made with a bang on Tuesday. From Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan and the makers, everyone took to their social media accounts and disclosed the news. Both Alia and Salman expressed their excitement of teaming up with each other under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s wings. Soon after the news of Salman and Alia coming together in Inshallah broke, it surely left the netizens into a tizzy. While many expressed their excitement on this unusual pairing, there was a bevvy of trolls too. Here are some of the reactions that poured in.

Excited already!! 😍😍 Two masterpieces on the same project. SLB and you ❤️ — Preksha Jain (@Preksha_J01) March 19, 2019

Undoubtedly, this one's the biggest collaboration of the decade.

GREAT NEWS!!!! Biggest Announcement. Biggest collaboration of decade. 💃💃🎉🎉🎉 — Bharat` (@SalmansFauj) March 19, 2019

looks like they've broken the bollywood internet with the announcement 😹 #Inshallah pic.twitter.com/vCQ7L7sw46 — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHud_Dabangg) March 19, 2019

salman alia to continue their dominance 😍 excited #InshAllah https://t.co/ircDydBxkl — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHud_Dabangg) March 19, 2019

Now, let's move on to the trolls.

Salman khan: 53 year alia bhatt: 23 year Difference: 30 year #Inshallah when salman khan was working with sanjay leela she was not born.😂 pic.twitter.com/nTwFE1oGoB — mSalman (@mohdsalman064) March 19, 2019

#Me: Bhai sunna hai Alia aur salman saath movie krne ja rhe?#Ranbir pic.twitter.com/oIYysVAXIT — Tanmay Sinha✌ (@Srcastic_writer) March 19, 2019

Is Salman play Alia's father or uncle? Any other role will be very disturbing to me. https://t.co/p9aEQUcD7l — Kitra[hiatus] (@paradigmist) March 19, 2019

Salman and Alia working together.. Ranbir: pic.twitter.com/VaiFSHqVFy — Romz (@RomanaRaza) March 19, 2019

Like us, many Twitter users wondered as to how will Salman and Alia’s pairing in a film, will look like, considering that there’s an age gap of almost 27 years between the two (Alia is 26 while Salman is 53). However, it’s not clear that if Salman and Alia would be seen as a couple or siblings in the film. Having said that, anything and everything is possible in Bollywood and we wouldn’t mind an interesting experiment coming our way!