image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati excited!

Bollywood

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati excited!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   March 19 2019, 3.07 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentInshallahInshallah MovieInshallah Salman Khan and Alia BhattSalman KhanSalman Khan and Alia BhattSalman Khan and Sanjay Leela BhansaliSanjay Leela BhansaliTwitter Reactions
nextArjun Kapoor raises concern over Mumbai's infrastructure, but this is not the first time

within