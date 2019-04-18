Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 2.26 pm April 18 2019, 2.26 pm

Inshallah has been the talk of the town ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as its lead pair. But while the film reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after a gap of almost two decades, not everyone is happy with the announcement. Many have criticised the filmmaker for casting such a young actress opposite Khan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, however, remains adamant on his decision and claims Alia is the perfect choice for this role. Amid all the speculations, we have now come across some interesting information about the film.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Inshallah will be a romantic film. While it was being rumored that Salman and Alia will be seen as siblings, a source close to the film’s development team revealed that the two will be romancing each other, and the storyline will be convincing enough to justify the age difference between them. “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 rom-com, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including the age gap, have been taken into considerations. The story will justify teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey,” stated the source. They further added that Inshallah will be shot around the river Ganga as well as in the US.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Unlike his last few period dramas, Inshallah appears to be a fresh and exciting story. Well, with the filmmaker himself being so confident about this one, looks like we are in for a yet another SLB classic. Inshallah, as per the speculations, will make it to the big screens on Eid 2020. Excited for this one?