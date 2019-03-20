Bollywood Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on casting Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and the film Divya Ramnani March 20 2019, 2.12 pm March 20 2019, 2.12 pm

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s relationship goes all the way back to latter’s directorial debut, Khamoshi: The Magical. The film was a dud, that, however, didn’t change their rapport and they came up with a yet another collaboration – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film went to become a classic but that probably seemed to be the end of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s association, barring his special cameo in Saawariya. Now, after 20 long years, the magical duo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming together for Inshallah, which stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

An announcement of the same was made on Monday and it clearly topped the trending charts, no prizes for guessing why! While this unusual combination seems to be interesting, fans across are eager to know about the concept of the film and whether it will be like a typical SLB grandeur or something different. Speaking about the same to Mumbai Mirror, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened on how did Inshallah with Salman happened after two decades. “It was a beautiful, breezy evening. We were sitting in the lawn of his home, and as soon as the narration ended, Salman turned to me, saying, “When do we start?” It took me back to my two-and-a-half-hour narration of Khamoshi: The Musical.” He further added, “We have had a few issues in the past but whenever we met, even sporadically, we took up from where we’d left off without dwelling on the past and the difference of opinions we might have had. After Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, he and I needed to make on film together, if not 10 more. I am glad Inshallah happened.”

Talking about the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asserted that Inshallah is going to very different from his earlier films. “It’s a younger film, the kind I’ve wanted to make for a long time after all the dark, intense, over dramatic ones. Life is not only about dark nights, but it’s also about beautiful and sunshiny mornings. It’s a new chapter for me as a filmmaker.”

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

The question of ‘Why specifically Alia Bhatt?’ also popped up. Sanjay revealed, “Alia is an extremely young actress with a lot of magic. She fits the role beautifully. When she was nine, she had come with her mother (Soni Razdan). I saw the sparkle in her eyes. I told Soni I wouldn't audition her for a child's role because I knew she was a Hindi film heroine. Later, I went to Soni and Mahesh Bhatt and told them I wanted their girl, but that project did not happen. Inshallah will be a beautiful journey.”

This has only increased our excitement and curiosity level! We can’t wait for the magic to unfold on the celluloid.