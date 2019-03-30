image
Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Is Rohit Shetty still sceptical about this box office clash?

Inshallah vs Sooryavanshi: Is Rohit Shetty sceptical about this box office clash on Eid 2020?

Chances are high that Rohit Shetty might avert the box office clash between his Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan's Inshallah.

