Inshallah vs Sooryavanshi: Is Rohit Shetty sceptical about this box office clash on Eid 2020?

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 5.49 pm March 30 2019, 5.49 pm

Ever since the announcement of Salman Khan reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was made, fans of both Salman Khan and SLB have only been excited. After Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the two are coming together for Inshallah, which stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. A few days after this news, Bhai himself confirmed that Inshallah will make it to the big screens on Eid 2020. That means Eid 2010 will see box office clash between Inshallah and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi's release date was announced in on March 5, much before Salman's announcement on Holi but everyone in the industry knows that the Eid BO belongs to one person only. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was quizzed about the 2020 clash at the HT Most Stylish Awards on Friday and he seems ready to wait it out before reconsidering his decision.

The director asserted, “Abhi ek saal hai. Yeh Eid toh jaanede fir agli Eid ka sochenge na. (There’s one year to go. First, let this Eid pass, then we will think of the next Eid)” Does that mean that the makers of Sooryavanshi will come to a conclusion after Bharat releases? Well, we are very well aware of the fact that in India, Eid is synonymous to Salman Khan. In the past, he has had blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and all of these were Eid releases. Rohit Shetty, who is otherwise very confident, sounded a little nervous this time, and why not? It’s Salman Khan, after all!

Clashing with Bhai on Eid may seem suicidal. So, will the team of Sooryavanshi rethink their decision of releasing their film on Eid 2020 or they will anyway? Meanwhile, Shetty also revealed that the shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will go on the floors in May. He further added that they will announce the female lead in the next 2-3 days. We hear Katrina has signed on the dotted lines, but we shall wait for an official announcement!