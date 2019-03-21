image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office!

Bollywood

There’s good and bad news for Salman and Akshay fans. Salman Khan's Inshallah and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to hit the big screens on Eid 2020.

