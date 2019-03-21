Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office!

It was only recently that an announcement of Salman Khan reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was made. After Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the two are coming together for a film titled Inshallah, which stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Soon after the announcement was made, fans were keen to know the release date of this film. But, say no more! Bhai, himself, has confirmed that Inshallah will make it to the big screens on Eid 2020. Now, a clash with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar is likely to happen.

Confirming the news, Salman Khan, in his interview, revealed, “I’ll start Dabangg 3 first and then Sanjay will release his film after that. So, Dabangg will release in December and we will come on Eid, next Eid (2020).” Well, we are very well aware of the fact that in India, Eid is synonymous to Salman Khan. In the past, he has had blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and all of these were Eid releases and clashing with Bhai on Eid is nothing less than suicide. So, will the team of Sooryavanshi rethink their decision of releasing their film on Eid 2020 or they will anyway? If yes, that wouldn't be anything less than a ‘clash of the titans.’ Only time will tell!

FYI, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was to clash with Salman Khan’s Sultan, back in 2016. However, they shifted the film’s release to date avert a box-office clash with Bhai. Just saying!