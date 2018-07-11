INSIDE PICS: Despite the rape controversy, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh had a big fat Indian wedding

It's been a while since Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh started battling a court case. He has been accused of having a physical relationship with a woman for four years on the pretext of marriage. Yogita Bali, Mithun's wife and Mimoh's mother, is also involved in this case. She has been accused of threatening the girl with dire consequences if she goes against her son. Amidst all of this, Mimoh tied the knot with his actor-girlfriend Madalsa Sharma.

The wedding, which was earlier said to be called off following the case, was rather a beautiful big-fat Indian wedding. The inside pictures are a proof. Amidst friends and family, the couple tied the knot. Some bit of stress is visible on daddy Mithun Chakraborty's face, but otherwise, everyone simply enjoyed the wedding ceremony.

The wedding took place in the luxurious hotel owned by Mithun in the Nilgiris.

Congratulations to you two.

Talking about the case, Mimoh is currently out on bail. The complainant has made some serious claims including the fact that Mimoh gave her some medicines that led to her abortion. Following which, the Bombay High Court had refused to give Mimoh and his mother interim bail stating that there is enough evidence to lodge an FIR against them. They then moved to the Delhi High Court to secure bail.