  3. Bollywood
Kunal Kemmu Birthday Party

Bollywood

Inside Pics: Kunal Kemmu surrounded by Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and pals for his birthday!

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 36th birthday with family and friends!

back
Angad BediBollywoodKareena Kappoor KhanKunal KemmuKunal Kemmu BirthdayNeha DhupiaSaif Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan
nextAnil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle in London, see pic

within