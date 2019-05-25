Inside Pics: Kunal Kemmu surrounded by Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and pals for his birthday!

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 7.02 pm May 25 2019, 7.02 pm

We all have a perception that when it comes to celebrities, they love to party 24*7 and celebrate their birthdays in the most extravagant way possible. But then there are a few exceptions just like us who love the low-key way to ring in their birthday in the simplest way possible. Well, the same can be said in the case of Kunal Kemmu who turned 36 on 25th May 2019. The actor, who made his screen presence felt in Karan Johar's Kalank, celebrated his birthday with all his close pals and family. Kemmu's bash included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and more. Here's a tour at who were all part of the birthday night.

First things first, a picture with wifey is a must. Kunal and Soha look happy in each other's arms.

Wearing a birthday boy hat, Kunal is seen goofing around with brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan. Why should girls have all the fun?

Wearing a cute little dress in shade neon, here's a photo of the birthday boy Kunal Kemmu posing with the always charismatic Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Apart from the fam, Kunal's birthday party was also attended by his close buddies Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

While the birthday party looks insanely happening we could not help but notice Kunal Kemmu's latest IG update - all about her little princess Inaaya. In the video, we see Inaaya singing Happy Birthday to papa and trust us, it will make you go aww in a fraction of seconds.

Just in case, you have not seen the clip, here it is:

View this post on Instagram The Best Best Bestest Birthday Gift Ever!!! A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on May 25, 2019 at 12:32am PDT

Happy Birthday, Kunal Kemmu!