Inside pictures: Arjun Kapoor decks up as his royal self for a magazine cover shoot

Ahead of Panipat, looks like Arjun Kapoor is soaking in the royal mood already. He recently posed for the July cover of Hello magazine and revealed his royal self. Have you checked the cover yet?

Just wanted to say Hello... @hellomagindia A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

With his vintage attires and kohled eyes, Arjun wears the old charm comfortably. We also came across a series of inside pictures. While his apparels boast of a blend of contemporary and vintage, Arjun experimenting on ornaments is pretty much new to us!

His forthcoming film Panipat features him as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the brother of Peshwa Chimaji Appa. His royal look is pretty much in sync with the mood he is going to reflect on-screen!

Arjun is excited to be collaborating with Ashutosh Gowariker. “I am excited. I will be nervous only after I reach the sets. When such films are announced, you look forward and as an actor you have grown up wanting to do these things," he earlier said.

The film is set to release in December 2019.