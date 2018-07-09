Inside pictures from Neetu Kapoor's 60th birthday celebration in Paris

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday in presence of her family members in Paris. The veteran actress was accompanied by husband Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samaira, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The Kapoors had an intimate dinner and celebrated Neetu Kapoor’s special day. Neetu along with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared few pictures from their dinner night on social media. And going by the pictures, we can surely say that the Kapoor’s had a gala time together.

Riddhima Kaooor Sahani has been updating us with the pictures of the Kapoor family from their vacation. She also posted an adorable picture wherein she is posing with her mother Neetu and daughter Samaira.

#myuniverse ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

There were reports stating that Alia Bhatt might join the Kapoors to celebrate Neetu’s grand 60th birthday in Paris, but seems like she missed the party and fun. However, the young lady did wish the senior actress a very Happy Birthday through social media.

Well, looks like the family surely had a gala time sans Alia.

Post the party, Ranbir Kapoor will be off to Bulgaria to commence the shooting of his next helmed by Ayan Mukerji opposite Alia Bhatt who has already left and is prepping up for the next schedule.