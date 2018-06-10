INSIDE VIDEOS: Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez have a quiet dinner at Manish Malhotra’s place

We all know that Karan Johar throws some best parties in town, but well there’s someone else too who is known for throwing some really good dinner parties. Well, we are talking about Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer had recently organised a bash at his place which was attended by Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Manish took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos from the party. Check them out here:

Well, Jacqueline also gave the Best Host ever compliment to Manish. The food in the videos looks yummy, we have to admit. It will surely make you guys hungry. Looks like these guys surely had a fantastic Saturday night.

Janhvi’s presence at the party surely reminds us of Sridevi as the late actress would always be the one to be at Manish Malhotra’s party.

Janhvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak. The trailer of film will be out on Monday and we simply can’t wait for it. The movie, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The film will be hitting the screens on July 20, 2018.