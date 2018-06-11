Inspiration behind Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Anand Kumar does it again!

Hrithik Roshan is all set to essay the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar’s biopic. Kumar has an institute named Super 30 and this year 26 out of 30 students from his institution have made it through Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE). For the last four years, all the students of Super 30 were being qualified, but this year four students couldn’t make it.

Talking about it, Anand told The Hindu, “This year, the result of Super-30 is a bit less than 100%. 26 out of 30 students have cracked IIT-JEE but still I’m happy for the students and their families.”

He has also posted about it on his Facebook page.

For the uninitiated, Anand Kumar’s institution has been coaching underprivileged kids since 2002, so that they can make it to IIT. Not just the coaching, they also provide free food and accommodation to children. Isn’t that amazing?

We really have high expectations from the biopic as Anand Kumar’s journey has been an inspiring one. Hrithik Roshan is a great actor, but for the first time he will be playing such a character. His look from the film has been revealed and the actor has nailed it. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and will be hitting the screens on January 25, 2019.