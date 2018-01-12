Instagram is in love with Vidya Balan’s new look

Acclaimed actress Vidya Balan who last appeared in Suresh Triveni’s Tumhari Sulu, is all set to essay the role of former and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi onscreen in a project based on journalist Sagarika Ghose’s book. The Bollywood beauty recently shared a strong message (read suggestion) for her fans. On Friday Vidya took to popular photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself which she titled 'Be your own diva'. While fans are in awe of Vidya's new look, the actor seems to have provided inspiration to netizens on a lazy Friday afternoon. In less than an hour, Vidya's photo scored 29,026 'likes' and the photo currently has 51.6k likes laden with compliments to the tune of 'stunning,' 'wow' and 'pretty'.

The 39-year-old actress made her acting debut with TV show Hum Paanch and has always been candid about her thoughts. In a recent interview with IANS she said, "It feels funny how in spite of being the most populated country in the world, we still don't talk about sex openly. The idea of sex is looked down by people because Indian culture wants us to be sexual only in the institution of marriage, for purposes of procreation. But the whole feeling, the joy of intimacy, pleasure and fun is missing."

Vidya Balan, a National Award winner, will now be busy with her new project, Indira - India's Most Powerful Prime Minister and is thrilled about portraying the character. "I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose's ‘Indira...', because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven't decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

The book, Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister, published by Juggernaut Books, received polarising reviews. The book tries to draw anecdotes from several historians and biographers’ works over the years and explores the tragic chapters of Gandhi’s failed marriage, her turbulent relationship with her son Sanjay and the possible reasons behind the Emergency that was imposed in 1975, along with her love affairs and dangerous religious politics. The book was pitched by the publishers to the film and screen community at the Word to Screen Market 2017, organised by the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Ghose, elated about signing the contract, was quick to tweet.