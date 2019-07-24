Rushabh Dhruv July 24 2019, 11.09 pm July 24 2019, 11.09 pm

Life without social media can be super difficult, right? All we can say is that social media is booming with each passing day and has become an essential part of everyone's life. It's that medium through which fans can know each and every update about their favourite stars. And out of the many social media apps, one such important platform is, hands down, Instagram. Almost every celebrity is on IG where they make sure to connect with fans by being raw and real. That being said, Hopper HQ, a UK based social media management and marketing solutions service company, has come out with a list which features celebs from different walks of life and is ranked based on how much they charge per every sponsored post they put up on Instagram. The categories such as entertainment, beauty, lifestyle, sports, fashion, and travel.

Now coming to the point, the list only mentions two Indian celebrities, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli, on number 19 and 23 spots respectively. According to the company, Priyanka charges USD 271,000 (Rs 1.87 crores) and Kohli charges USD 196,000 (Rs 1.35 crores) for one sponsored post on their individual profiles on the photo-video sharing platform. Well, that means our desi girl charges more than the Indian skipper when it comes to Instagram.

Have a look at the screengrab below:

As the list covers celebrities across genres, the list is topped by Kylie Jenner, who charges a whopping USD 1.26 million (Rs 8.73 crore) per post, followed by Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez at USD 996,000 (Rs 6.87 crores), USD 975,000 (Rs 6.72 crores), USD 910,000 (Rs 6.28 crores) and USD 886,000 (Rs 6.11 crores) respectively.

Check it out below:

One thing to notice is that this Hopper HQ is dominated by women from various fields. If we eliminate Portuguese footballer Ronaldo from spot 3 of the list, the top position is occupied by women, followed by Beyonce Knowles and Taylor Swift at seventh and eighth spots respectively.

Congratulations to all the celebs who made it to the Instagram Rich List 2019!