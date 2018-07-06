Interesting! Manushi Chillar describes Ranveer Singh’s energy ‘infectious’

Miss World Manushi Chillar had a dose of Ranveer Singh’s ‘infectious’ energy and she can’t stop gushing! Manushi worked on a commercial with Ranveer and reportedly said that she had a great experience shooting with him.

“It was a great experience for me because his energy and whole aura are so infectious that just keeps you going. In the commercial, I got to try new things and we had goofy dance steps so it was lots of fun,” said Manushi to the media.

For Manushi, it was a different experience to work on a commercial as it was for the first time that she was a part of such a project. However, it turned out to be a fun outing for her as the commercial allowed her to ‘try new things’ and it had ‘goofy dance steps’ with Ranveer.

Speaking about fashion, Manushi believes that everyone likes it. “It’s a way of expressing who you are. Even when I was in medical college, I wore a white coat then. That was my fashion statement as a medical student,” she told a media outlet.

As a child, Manushi didn’t have any idea of clothing brands. But she grew up, she realised there’s ‘sea out there’.

Manushi Chillar is now a household name after the 21-year-old won the Miss World pageant in 2017 and is the sixth Indian to win the title.