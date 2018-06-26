Interesting! Salman Khan’s Race 3 breaks another record, but from the bottom

Salman Khan is the Bhai of Bollywood. He may be on the wrong footing of movie critics, but he manages to smash box office records because Bhai is Bae. After the blockbuster run of Tiger Zinda Hai, fans were ecstatic for his return in Race 3. True, the trailer was a butt of memes and trolls, but it surely did not dampen the enthusiasm of Bhai fans, and the result was the super success of Race 3. The movie has broken records, and this one too is about one. However, the record is with a twist, and from the bottom.

Race 3 has turned out to be one of the lowest rates films on IMDB!

Currently, the Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and of course, Salman Khan-starrer languishes on the 78th spot. To put things in perspective, Humshakals ranks 30, Legend of Drona is at 91, and Tees Maar Khan is on 86. Other notable mentions on the list include Himmatwala and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, and of course, the legendary Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag.

However, just like always, no matter the critical review, Salman’s Race 3 has stormed through the box office. In just over a week, it has managed to cross approximately Rs 276 crores! Though it is lesser than his earlier blockbusters but not less enough to reduce his star power.