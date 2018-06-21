International Yoga Day 2018: Kareena, Jacqueline, Shilpa teach you how to stay super fit with their yoga moves

Not only the men but the women in the Hindi film industry are extremely passionate about fitness. Being in an industry where how you look matters a LOT, these women do everything to take care of themselves. Even on their busiest of days or, they don't forget to hit the gym. But if you think that toned body, which wins praise each time it is flaunted on the silver screen, is achieved only by lifting weights in a gym, you are wrong. Apart from a healthy diet, many of these celebs have started to incorporate yoga into their fitness regime, inspiring us to follow the same.
So on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21), we take a look at how celebs swear by yoga.
Shilpa Shetty
This video means a lot to me,you will know why.. because there can be No Courage if one is not scared.. Courage is attempting what you are scared of .. Doing yoga for 15 years now and I have no shame in admitting that I was “scared“ to attempt the Sirsaasana.. Having suffered with Cervical spondolisis (still have goose bumps remembering the time I was bedridden for a month) with a C4 C5 disc injury in my neck and recurrent issues having to use a neck brace after (which is why I took up Yoga) It’s taken me 15 years to triumph over my demons..was always very tempted to attempt but I didn’t want to risk my neck as I’m inundated with responsibilities as a mom and a professional.. then I used my “age” as an alibi. So told my Yoga teacher and he said.. “If not now then when??!!The greatest pleasure is when you are able to do what you cannot do”..Started slowly with the wall a month ago and now without any support..only going to show that there is something inside us that is greater than any obstacle.. you just have to have Faith.. and BELIEVE. Will power , determination, positivity and practice will make anything you want to achieve possible..Today I can proudly say ,Yes I have Courage 😇and that’s a great weapon to have 😬. Thank you Guruji @sairajyoga for pushing me 🙏 #mondaymotivation #courage #faith #gratitude #ecstatic #yogi #karmayogi #yogalove #yogachallenge #yogalife #yogagirl #yogainspiration #yogaeverywhere #yogaeveryday #igyog #instayoga #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitness
Shilpa had to be at the top of this list. Her passion for fitness is no secret, thanks to her workout pictures and videos that she often shares on her social media. She might as well be called the brand ambassador of Yoga for she tries a lot of asanas. The fact that she has been doing Yoga for 15 years now, says it all. And recently she finally managed to do Sirsaasana, an exercise she has been attempting to ace for the past 15 years. Check it out:
Alia Bhatt
Look ma, I can fly!! #girlpower #antigravityyoga @fsmaldives
Alia has been taking care of her body a lot. Ever since she debuted in 2012, she has lost a lot of weight and is in great shape these days. Even on a vacation in 2016, she was trying the anti-gravity Yoga, which says it all.
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline is the fittest actress in the industry today. And she has achieved this great body with major help from Yoga.
Malaika Arora
@malaikaarorakhanofficial gracefully nailing the flyfit #dancerspose 🦋, making it look it effortless, lengthened & strong 🔥💪 #MalaikaAroraKhan #AerialDancer #FlyFit #AerialYoga #AerialFitness #Bollywood #FitSpiration #Yoga #BollywoodYoga #BollywoodFitness #Strength #YogaInspiration #YogaPose #YogaEveryDamnDay #FitIndia #Balance #Natarajasana #AnshukaYoga
Sometimes we just cannot believe that Malaika Arora is a mommy. She has maintained herself so well, and surely she owes most of it to her Yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena had gained a lot of weight when she was pregnant with Taimur. She decided to lose it quickly and Yoga helped her a lot to achieve her goal. In such a short span of time, she lost most of the pregnancy weight, much to the surprise of many.