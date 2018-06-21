International Yoga Day 2018: Kareena, Jacqueline, Shilpa teach you how to stay super fit with their yoga moves

Not only the men but the women in the Hindi film industry are extremely passionate about fitness. Being in an industry where how you look matters a LOT, these women do everything to take care of themselves. Even on their busiest of days or, they don't forget to hit the gym. But if you think that toned body, which wins praise each time it is flaunted on the silver screen, is achieved only by lifting weights in a gym, you are wrong. Apart from a healthy diet, many of these celebs have started to incorporate yoga into their fitness regime, inspiring us to follow the same.

So on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21), we take a look at how celebs swear by yoga.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa had to be at the top of this list. Her passion for fitness is no secret, thanks to her workout pictures and videos that she often shares on her social media. She might as well be called the brand ambassador of Yoga for she tries a lot of asanas. The fact that she has been doing Yoga for 15 years now, says it all. And recently she finally managed to do Sirsaasana, an exercise she has been attempting to ace for the past 15 years. Check it out:

Alia Bhatt

Alia has been taking care of her body a lot. Ever since she debuted in 2012, she has lost a lot of weight and is in great shape these days. Even on a vacation in 2016, she was trying the anti-gravity Yoga, which says it all.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is the fittest actress in the industry today. And she has achieved this great body with major help from Yoga.

‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:56am PST

Sometimes we just cannot believe that Malaika Arora is a mommy. She has maintained herself so well, and surely she owes most of it to her Yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena had gained a lot of weight when she was pregnant with Taimur. She decided to lose it quickly and Yoga helped her a lot to achieve her goal. In such a short span of time, she lost most of the pregnancy weight, much to the surprise of many.