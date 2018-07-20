Into the woods! Hrithik Roshan and sons are now exploring Europe, and the photos are all sorts of travel goals

How many of you knew of the serious wanderlust Hrithik Roshan suffers from? No? Well, we always did. To him, the best leisure time is when he packs his bags and sets off to explore another new place, accompanied by the two sons. He just did so, once more! The three handsome men are on a mission to scan different parts of Europe right now.

The latest we know, they stopped by a serene road that runs through the woods, took a quick break and refuelled themselves. One, just one photo will make you want to go on a trip right now!

Have you seen the other videos yet? The hyperenthusiastic group o boys helped themselves to make a boat and set off, riding and eventually jumped into the water. But they had no clue, the water was freezing!

And THIS! They were in a sunny Gstaad, and drove through the beautiful roads, feeling the air in their hair. So jealous!

Hrithik is now working on Anand Gandhi's Super 30, a biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar who provides free IIT-JEE guidance to financially backward students in Bihar. It is set to release on January 25, 2019.