IPL 2018: Rishi Kapoor takes a hilarious dig at the tournament's signature tune

If there is one actor from Bollywood who needs to CALM down big time then it has to be Rishi Kapoor. He is one actor who talks forthright and is known for speaking his mind regardless of anyone or anything. And this time the actor took to his Twitter handle to take a dig at the ongoing IPL’s signature tune.

The final match is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2018 trophy and the excitement is at its peak. But amidst all the cricket excitement, Rishi Kapoor showing his funny side is surely a difficult thought to gulp. In his Twitter post, he tries to bring in a fun element from the past. The actor mentioned that the tune was initially composed in the 1986 in a film titled Nagina. Not just this, the veteran star literally packed in some proof and posted an excerpt of Sridevi who behaved as a nagina (snake) and is prompted to show her true self when Amrish Puri plays a Been, a flute instrument (often used by snake charmers) so that Sridevi shows her true self as a serpent.

Check out his funny post below:

The IPL Finals today! The melody was released in 1986. Courtesy the film “Nagina” pic.twitter.com/oPXGSF1vFx — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 27, 2018

Lastly, several Bollywood stars will be performing for the closing ceremony including the Race 3 cast with Salman Khan. Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third IPL title. For the unaware, the team has returned to the tournament after a hiatus of two years following the match-fixing scandal. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, will hope to secure the title for the second time.