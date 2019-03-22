image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as him, predicts Ganesha

Bollywood

IPL 2019: Aamir Khan roped in to endorse three brands ahead of the cricketing league

This IPL season, Aamir Khan will be seen promoting three leading brands.

back
Aamir KhanIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019
nextAkshay Kumar's Kesari fails to beat Gold's opening in Chennai

within