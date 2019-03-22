IPL 2019: Aamir Khan roped in to endorse three brands ahead of the cricketing league

Due to its countrywide massive visibility, IPL is a tournament that draws in the highest number of advertisers. No wonder we come across a splash of new commercials on the TV, every IPL session! IPL 2019 is set to kickstart on Saturday. With that, superstar Aamir Khan has bagged three plump endorsement offers. The actor has come on board as an ambassador for IPL title sponsor and mobile phone manufacturer Vivo, digital payment PhonePe and shoe brand Walkaroo. PhonePe also happens to be the on-air sponsor of IPL.

Interestingly enough, the three brands together are expected to spend around Rs 250 crore during this year's IPL. The amount is not just bombastic but also is higher than the budget of any film Aamir has worked on, so far. While Vivo signed Aamir earlier in March, PhonePe announced their deal with him on Wednesday. Aamir is also their first ever celebrity endorser.

“His name is synonymous with sincerity, hard work and dedication to his craft. These are values that are completely in sync with PhonePe’s ethos of trust, security and reliability. Therefore, we felt that Aamir is the perfect brand ambassador for our company as we look to introduce digital payments to a billion Indians,” Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO, PhonePe told Business Standard, revealing why Aamir was their pick.

Aamir, in the past, has endorsed brands such as Tata Sky, Coca Cola, SnapDeal and Titan Watches to name a few. However, endorsing three brands at one time looks like a shift for Khan who was known for signing only one brand at one time.