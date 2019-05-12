IPL 2019: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kick start Bharat promos as Chennai Super Kings clash against Mumbai Indians

Debanu Das May 12 2019, 7.15 pm May 12 2019, 7.15 pm

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are done and dusted with the filming of their upcoming film Bharat. The mega-budget flick stars both the superstars opposite each other for the first time since their hit film Tiger Zinda Hai. But an actor’s job is not over till the film’s final release. There’s a lot of work, including promotions. Katrina and Salman plan to start off the promos on May 12 – the same day as the finals of the Indian Premier League. We got our hands on a few pictures of Salman and Katrina from the studios and it sure looks like a fun start to the film's promotions.

Dressed in a floral yellow outfit, the actor kept her hair loose and took to Instagram to share that this would be Day-1 of promotions that are scheduled over the next few weeks. Salman looked absolutely chill as he turned up in a military print shirt over black studded pants. Irrfan Pathan played host to Salman and Katrina in the studio and they were accompanied by a few lucky kids. It's not just an exciting day in the studios, the cricket pitch too is going to witness some serious action. The IPL finals will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians.

Bharat releases on Eid 2019 and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two actors usually share great on-screen chemistry and fans are excited to see them again in the same film. Besides Salman and Kat, the film also includes Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and Sunil Grover in major roles.

Katrina Kaif teased fans a few hours ago about the beginning of Bharat promotions.

Bharat is based on a 2014 South Korean melodrama called Ode to My Father. Before Katrina was roped in, Bharat was supposed to star Priyanka Chopra, but she opted out because of her impending wedding to Nick Jonas. The film has been shot across various locations including Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi.

Following the wrap of Bharat, Katrina will start work on Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also includes Akshay Kumar. The duo will be sharing screen space after a gap of 10 years. While filming Bharat, Katrina walked out of her next film, one with Remo D’Souza that's now titled Street Dancer, citing date issues. Rumour has it that Katrina’s mentor Salman advised her against taking up the role since Remo’s last film Race 3 tanked at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor replaced Katrina for the role.