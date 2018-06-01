IPL betting case: Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane police

Actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane Police on Friday with regards to an IPL betting case, news agency ANI reported. Brother of superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz has been directed to appear before the police for a joint investigation on Saturday.

The warrant against the actor came after a bookie, Sonu Jalan, was arrested by the Thane anti-extortion cell from Kalyan on charges of betting. Jalan has been sent to police custody till June 2. Two days after Jalan’s arrest, the Thane anti-extortion cell found a diary with phone numbers of more than 100 bookies. The names of a Bollywood celebrity, contractors and builders figured in the diary, the police quoted. “We have got the list of bookies and are verifying it with Jalan. We found the book during a search at his home.”

Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector of the anti-extortion cell told to a leading daily, “We have booked him (Jalan) on betting charges. But we are, in a way, trying to trace his underworld connections to Dawood Ibrahim. It has come to our notice that Jalan assisted Dawood in fixing matches.”

According to Sharma, Jalan had just returned from Dubai after meeting a Dawood aide. “He even has links in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries. We are interrogating him about these links and about his money.”