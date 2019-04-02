IPL star player Sanju Samson confesses he is a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay!

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 10.27 am April 02 2019, 10.27 am

The country is currently running high on the IPL fever. The most anticipated sports event of India - the Indian Premier League, has been entertaining us for nearly two weeks now. While fans are gearing up to watch their favourite cricketers play it out on the field, it looks like celebrities too are enjoying this T20 cricket league. While we all have cricketers we are a fan of, it hardly comes out who the cricketers are a fan of. Sanju Samson, who recently scored his first IPL century, has confessed that he is a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay!

According to a video that is doing the rounds, Vijay expresses that in Kerala there is one Tamil actor who is incredibly famous and there are many fan clubs of him. He went on to add that it is none other than Vijay. The video, which was shot during Sarkar, shows how huge Vijay’s image is even outside his state. He also added that Vijay’s films always carry a good message and he is a highly motivated person. He concluded by saying that Vijay is his personal favourite.

Vijay is currently shooting for his film Thalapathy 63 with director Atlee and it is easily one of the most anticipated films of this year. This film’s shoot started with a Pooja on January 21 and since then the shoot has been progressing rapidly. Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a footballer. This movie, produced by AGS Entertainments, has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and editing by Ruben.