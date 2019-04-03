IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion advice for team owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta

Onkar Kulkarni April 03 2019, 7.44 pm April 03 2019, 7.44 pm

It’s the season of Indian Premier League and Bollywood celebrities who own IPL teams are gung ho about the big sports outing. From Shah Rukh Khan, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders to Juhi Chawla who co-owns the team with SRK to the owner of Kings XI Punjab Preity Zinta – they all are ditching the film sets and heading straight to the stadiums to see their respective teams play live. At a time where celebrities take care to look their best at the gym, at airports and the usual red carpet functions they attend, we think they should look top notch on-field too as they arrive to watch their teams play live at the stadiums.

In.com spoke with famous fashion and costume designer Ashley Rebello, who’s worked on Salman Khan’s costumes in films like – Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tubelight, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others, on how these stars can up their fashion game while cheering for their teams. Ashley shares his thoughts on the outfits Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta are usually spotted flaunting during their team’s matches.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Classic Style

At the ongoing IPL, SRK was seen wearing denim jackets over a white t-shirt. While the summers are on, his wardrobe might appear in contrast with the weather. However, Ashley points out that it is, in fact, apt as SRK was sitting in an air-conditioned tent while watching the match. The ace designer, who gives a thumbs-up to the Zero star’s dressing, also mentions that he can pull off a classic blue denim and white shirt look in one of the forthcoming matches.

Juhi Chawla: Needs A Makeover!

“I didn’t like what Juhi is wearing at all. She can let go off those typical 'Juhi Chawla' curls and instead tie up her hair in a ponytail. I would suggest that she glosses up her lips and wear small earrings,” says Ashley. Emphasizing on her outfit, Ashley further adds, “She should wear a long white shirt which is knee length and slit on the sides. She should roll up her sleeves and even wear a scarf around her neck. She can team up her shirt with tight capri trousers and couple it up with mocassino (shoes).”

Preity Zinta: Hip and Peppy

“I like what Preity is wearing. She is anyway a style diva. Considering it’s summer, she wears white pants and shoes. She also cut off the sleeves of her shirt and made it sleeveless. During her next outing, she can team up her red jersey with pink pants. She can also tie up her t-shirt in a knot at the waist to make it look even hip, cool and peppy,” says Ashley as he signs off.

Let’s see if these celebrities take these fashion tips seriously and incorporate them during their next visit to the stadium!