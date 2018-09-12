Iron Man or G.one: War of superhero’s bodysuit

The superhero franchise, Avengers: Infinity War was a mega hit in India. We bet, even the studios did not anticipate the kind of fantastical response the movie garnered on Indian turf. Thus, it is easy to imagine a marvel setup in India. Speaking to IndianExpress, Stephen Wacker, VP Creative Development, Marvel, said, "If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it.”

Well, we do not know when we will see Shah Rukh Khan infused in a Marvel setup. But for now let’s compare Marvel’s superhero Iron Man’s suit with the one of SRK from Ra.one.

Costed a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s superhero bodysuit from Ra.one was a replica of Iron Man’s suit. The colour of the suits might differ, but the most evident pick is the battery which we see on both the Bollywood and Hollywood superheroes suits.

While SRK’s armor was nothing great when compared to Iron Man’s powerful suit. Mark 50 (Iron Man’s bodysuit) features advanced Nano-tech which helps forming new structure and shapes, with shooting missiles. The suit has an integrated control system that allows the user to control the suit without any AI assistance. On the other hand, SRK’s suit is a mere shield to fight enemies and has nothing sort of a high-end tech was infused to it.

Hands down, it’s Robert Downey Jr‘s fabulous superhero shield which wins here!