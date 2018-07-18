Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film is on track, confirms director

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan combination in director Shoojir Sircar’s Piku turned out to be the best. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. And after Piku, Deepika and Irrfan have been once again roped in to feature in a film. This time for director Vishal Bharadwaj. But unfortunately, this project had to take a backseat as Irrfan moved to London to treat his neuroendocrine tumor.

As the reports of Irrfan being diagnosed with tumor made it to the headlines, many assumed that this film, which was tentatively titled Sapna Didi, will be shelved. But during a recent interaction, the director rubbished all these reports and confirmed that everything is on track.

“The moment Irrfan recovers and comes back, we will start rolling. It will happen,” Bharadwaj said.

“By God’s grace, he is recovering, and we are all praying for him. We hope he comes back soon and starts working. I keep chatting with him, and these days he’s singing songs, recording them, and sending them on WhatsApp. He’s also watching cricket,” he added.

The 51-year-old actor has been promoting his upcoming film Karwaan through his social media pages.

Get well soon Irrfan.