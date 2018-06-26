Irrfan Khan changes his Twitter profile picture, gives a glimpse of him from Lords stadium

Bollywood’s one of the most talented actors, Irrfan Khan recently wrote a letter about him battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed. His heartwarming note in Times of India went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’ https://t.co/GX0CqfjSVX — Irrfan (@irrfank) June 19, 2018

Irrfan, in his note, has explained how he always wanted to attend a match at the famous Lords stadium in London and now co-incidentally the hospital where he is getting treated is right opposite to it. The actor even changed his Twitter DP (display pic) where you can see him enjoying a cricket match at Lords along with his family.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment for his rare disease Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities. He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here’s wishing the star a speedy recovery!