Irrfan Khan changes his Twitter profile picture, gives a glimpse of him from Lords stadium

First published: June 26, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Bollywood’s one of the most talented actors, Irrfan Khan recently wrote a letter about him battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed. His heartwarming note in Times of India went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

Irrfan, in his note, has explained how he always wanted to attend a match at the famous Lords stadium in London and now co-incidentally the hospital where he is getting treated is right opposite to it. The actor even changed his Twitter DP (display pic) where you can see him enjoying a cricket match at Lords along with his family.

Look at the screenshot below:

The actor is currently undergoing treatment for his rare disease Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities. He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here’s wishing the star a speedy recovery!

