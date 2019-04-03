Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message for fans

Darshana Devi April 03 2019, 3.56 pm April 03 2019, 3.56 pm

Around a year back, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. The shocking news sent shockwaves across the film industry and among fans even as wishes for his healthy recovery began pouring in. The Hindi Medium actor was undergoing treatment in London and returned to India only on March 9. Irrfan has been largely spending his time at home with a few meeting here and there. He is looking much healthier for sure. Almost a month since his return, on Tuesday the actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and penned a heartfelt note for fans.

He emphasized that ‘somewhere in the pursuit of winning’, we tend to value the importance of ‘being loved’. Confirming his recovery, he extended his gratefulness to his fans for their immense love and support and added that it has helped soothe him in his process of healing. “So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” he signed off. Take a look at his letter here.

The actor made the announcement of his illness in 2018 saying, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.”

“The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” he added.

Meanwhile, Irrfan is expected to commence work on Hindi Medium 2. The film, that exposes the education system of the country, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.