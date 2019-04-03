image
  3. Bollywood
Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message for fans

Bollywood

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message for fans

After returning to Mumbai, Irrfan Khan penned a 'thank you' note for fans on Wednesday.

back
BollywoodEntertainmenthindi medium 2Irrfan KhanIrrfan Khan diseaseIrrfan Khan noteNeuroendocrine tumor
nextKaran Johar takes a dig at Kanagna Ranaut over nepotism once again, read on...

within