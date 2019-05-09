Irrfan Khan has a note of thanks for the media, is grateful for the 'time and space'

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 12.23 pm May 09 2019, 12.23 pm

Last year in March, actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. He soon headed to London to treat himself while friends and fans in India and beyond prayed for his speedy recovery. After spending around a year abroad, he recently returned to India and has now resumed work. As Irrfan continues to shoot for Hindi Medium 2, we are eager to meet him, converse and know more about the journey. However, it looks like there's still some time before that happens.

Irrfan, through his spokesperson, has sent out a message to the press, expressing gratitude for all the concern and wishes. "Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both," he says.

The actor had to walk out of several projects owing to his health and during his time in London, was not at all reachable. His social media accounts lay silent as well. We occasionally heard from Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, who also put up a great show of courage.

"I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey," he says, adding a couple of lines from a poem of Rainer Maria Rilke.