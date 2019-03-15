Bollywood Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong illness! Rushabh Dhruv March 15 2019, 5.27 pm March 15 2019, 5.27 pm

We all know that Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and was undergoing the treatment for the same in London. We had reported how the actor was back in India a few days ago and there has been a lot of speculation about which film the star would do next. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has worked with Irrfan Khan in four films like Haasil, Charas, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, recently revealed that the actor is doing fine and will soon start shooting for Hindi Medium's sequel.

Now, we have gotten our hands on some fresh pictures of Irrfan Khan in Mumbai. The actor was snapped at Maddock office which is headed by Dinesh Vijan. So has the star started prepping up for his next already? Going by the latest set of pictures, we see Irrfan Khan donning a khaki coloured jacket and he looks completely fine. The pictures see the star looking relaxed and he seems to be recovering well. Have a look at the photos below:

While talking to Deccan Chronicle, Tigmanshu said, “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.” When Dhulia was asked if he is planning to team up with Irrfan again, the filmmaker said, “Yes, we will do a film soon. Actually, we were in the process of writing one for him. Probably, if everything goes well, we shall be making the film soon.”

This statement by Tigmanshu has made us jump from the edge of our seat. Apart from Hindi Medium 2, Irrfan was supposed to start shooting for a Vishal Bhardwaj film opposite Deepika Padukone. But, due to the actor’s health, the movie has been put on hold. Last year, Irrfan was seen in Blackmail and Karwaan, but couldn’t be a part of the promotions as he wasn’t in the country.