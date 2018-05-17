Irrfan Khan returns to Twitter to promote Karwaan, fans are ecstatic to hear from him

Notable actor Irrfan Khan has been away from the world of movies for over two months now. The actor is recovering from a tumour diagnosis and is using the time to focus on his health. However, fans were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when the Hindi Medium actor took to social media, even if it was just to promote his upcoming film.

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

Thank you so much sir ! Couldn't have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 16, 2018

The actor made a brief return to Twitter to reveal the poster of his upcoming film Karwaan which will hit the theatres August 10. Also starring Dulqer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, the film is the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana. It revolves around the lives of three people who meet under strange circumstances and embark on a journey. This will be an interesting watch given that the film carries the tagline, "3 Lost Souls...2 Dead Bodies...A Journey of a Lifetime". While the project will serve as the Bollywood debut for both of Irrfan’s co-stars, Dulqer is already a well-established name in south cinema. Mithila too is not a newbie. The actress is a known face in the digital space with a web series titled Little things to her name.

This is the first tweet from Irrfan in over two months. On March 15 this year the actor took to social media to inform his fans that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Ten days prior to that, Irrfan had revealed that he had contracted a ‘rare disease’. The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Blackmail, is believed to be currently undergoing treatment. Fans are ecstatic to hear from the star. While a few are welcoming him back, others are keen on a health update.

How r u? Plz update abt ur health — sha... (@shalinisrijan) May 16, 2018

Irrfan sir!!! So so happy to see you online🙌I am sure you are well on your way to recovery.Cant wait to have you back in the movies! — C R A Z E N (@rriddllerr) May 16, 2018

Happy to see u tweet again sir ! i hope u r doing well now — Atheer | أثير (@IamAtheer_trend) May 16, 2018

Films that have Irrfan Khan in them have currently been put on hold. A film with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone is in the pipeline but has been shelved until Irrfan is ready to begin the shoot. Director Vishal Bhardwaj took to Twitter to announce the reschedule.