home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Irrfan Khan returns to Twitter to promote Karwaan, fans are ecstatic to hear from him

Irrfan Khan returns to Twitter to promote Karwaan, fans are ecstatic to hear from him

First published: May 17, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Updated: May 17, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Notable actor Irrfan Khan has been away from the world of movies for over two months now. The actor is recovering from a tumour diagnosis and is using the time to focus on his health. However, fans were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when the Hindi Medium actor took to social media, even if it was just to promote his upcoming film.

The actor made a brief return to Twitter to reveal the poster of his upcoming film Karwaan which will hit the theatres August 10. Also starring Dulqer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, the film is the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana. It revolves around the lives of three people who meet under strange circumstances and embark on a journey. This will be an interesting watch given that the film carries the tagline, "3 Lost Souls...2 Dead Bodies...A Journey of a Lifetime".  While the project will serve as the Bollywood debut for both of Irrfan’s co-stars, Dulqer is already a well-established name in south cinema. Mithila too is not a newbie. The actress is a known face in the digital space with a web series titled Little things to her name.

This is the first tweet from Irrfan in over two months. On March 15 this year the actor took to social media to inform his fans that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Ten days prior to that, Irrfan had revealed that he had contracted a ‘rare disease’.  The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Blackmail, is believed to be currently undergoing treatment. Fans are ecstatic to hear from the star. While a few are welcoming him back, others are keen on a health update.

Films that have Irrfan Khan in them have currently been put on hold. A film with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone is in the pipeline but has been shelved until Irrfan is ready to begin the shoot. Director Vishal Bhardwaj took to Twitter to announce the reschedule.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Actor #Akarsh Khurana #Bollywood #Dulqer Salmaan #Entertainment #health #Hindi Medium #Irrfan Khan #Karwaan #Mithila Palkar #Social Media #Theaters #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All