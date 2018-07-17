home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Irrfan Khan sings songs and lullabies, updates Vishal Bhardwaj

Irrfan Khan sings songs and lullabies, updates Vishal Bhardwaj

First published: July 17, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Irrfan Khan, who has enthralled us with his method-acting, is an inspiration for one and all. And all his fans were left heartbroken when the report of the actor being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor made it to the headlines. He is currently in London undergoing a treatment. It’s been a while that the star has been away from Bollywood and we hardly have any update on his health barring few pictures of his from London that surfaced on the internet. But much to our delight, film director Vishal Bhardwaj, recently assured his fans that Irrfan is recovering.

Bhardwaj, who is one of Irrfan’s close friends, informed the reporters at an event that he is in touch with Irrfan, who now sings songs and sends him via WhatsApp.

"Irrfan is in touch with me. I keep talking to him. He is recovering. Our prayers and wishes are with him and we hope he recovers soon and will return soon,” he was quoted saying.

“He sings these days and records songs and sends it via WhatsApp. He sings lullabies and watches cricket," the filmmaker added.

The actor recently won the IIFA award in Best Actor category for his role in Hindi Medium. His trophy was handed over to his team. He later took to twitter to thank the jury for the award.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Irrfan!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Best Actor #Bollywood #Entertainment #Hindi Medium #IIFA award #Irrfan Khan #Vishal Bhardwaj #WhatsApp

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All