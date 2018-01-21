Irrfan Khan thanks Filmfare for adulating Hindi Medium

Mindlessly formulaic, yet blockbuster hits have dominated the Hindi film industry. However, with the Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium winning the Best Film (popular) category at the 63rd Jio 2018 Filmfare Awards, the actor has thanked the jury members for their recognition. Irrfan himself won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Male) for his role in Hindi Medium.

The ecstatic actor tweeted out his gratitude towards Filmfare. He has even hailed that the story has been narrated from the heart with sincerity. Irrfan also congratulated the entire team of Hindi Medium.

The journey of #HindiMedium has been testament to celebration of a story that is told from the heart, of good content and most of all the want and sincerity to inculcate and encourage change. (1/2) — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 21, 2018

Thank you to @filmfare and our audience who have been part of my journey and also for giving this movie the adulation it has got! congratulations to the entire team! (2/2) #JioFilmFareAwards — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 21, 2018

“Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in is what the audiences is also looking for. It’s time for change and I am glad there is acceptance to this change,” Irrfan said in a statement.

The movie was co-produced by Maddock Films. Dinesh Vijan of Maddock films said, “Good content has emerged as a winner. Wow, what a start to 2018 for all of us. It is great to see that when the dust settles, its good content that has emerged as a winner and this is a huge boost for all of us to work harder in 2018.”