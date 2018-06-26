Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor award at IIFA Awards 2018, thanks audience for being a part of his journey

We all know that Irrfan Khan is not well and is currently in London for his treatment. The actor is suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour, and has been away from the limelight since quite a few months. He couldn’t promote his movie Blackmail due to his illness. Last year, Irrfan gave commendable performances in movies like Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Recently, at IIFA Awards 2018, Irrfan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Hindi Medium. But, unfortunately he couldn’t be there to receive it. The producers of the movie Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar received the award on his behalf.

But, Irrfan took to Twitter to thank IIFA and the audiences for being a part of his journey. Check out his tweet here:

Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey 😊 #IIFA2018 https://t.co/GpxSmflkLx — Irrfan (@irrfank) June 26, 2018

Well, the actor recently also changed his Twitter display picture, giving us a glimpse of himself from the Lord’s Stadium.

While he is away for his treatment, the actor’s next film is ready for release. We are talking about Ronnie Screwvala’s production venture Karwaan. The movie is slated to release on August 3, 2018, and marks South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut. He will also be seen in Hollywood movie Puzzle which will be releasing in July this year.