home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor award at IIFA Awards 2018, thanks audience for being a part of his journey

Irrfan Khan wins Best Actor award at IIFA Awards 2018, thanks audience for being a part of his journey

First published: June 26, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We all know that Irrfan Khan is not well and is currently in London for his treatment. The actor is suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour, and has been away from the limelight since quite a few months. He couldn’t promote his movie Blackmail due to his illness. Last year, Irrfan gave commendable performances in movies like Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Recently, at IIFA Awards 2018, Irrfan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Hindi Medium. But, unfortunately he couldn’t be there to receive it. The producers of the movie Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar received the award on his behalf.

But, Irrfan took to Twitter to thank IIFA and the audiences for being a part of his journey. Check out his tweet here:

Well, the actor recently also changed his Twitter display picture, giving us a glimpse of himself from the Lord’s Stadium.

While he is away for his treatment, the actor’s next film is ready for release. We are talking about Ronnie Screwvala’s production venture Karwaan. The movie is slated to release on August 3, 2018, and marks South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut. He will also be seen in Hollywood movie Puzzle which will be releasing in July this year.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Hindi Medium #IIFA #Irrfan Khan #london #neuroendocrine tumour #Qarib Qarib Singlle #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All