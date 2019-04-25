Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan's character details revealed!

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 10.02 pm April 25 2019, 10.02 pm

Fans of Irrfan Khan have been waiting to witness him back on the screen. The superstar, who has returned to India post months of treatment in the US and has finally begun his work on Angrezi Medium. Fans got another reason to cheer as B-Town beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in to star opposite the actor. Now, we have another update for you from the film which is sure to increase your excitement. Bebo’s character details from it are finally revealed!

The Veere Di Wedding Star will feature as a cop in the movie. Furthermore, this marks the first time we are going to see Kareena donning the cop avatar and we assume she will nail it totally. Confirming the update on Kareena's character, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Kareena is a great addition to our franchise! Angrezi medium is a very special film, and I’m excited that she’s going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchisees to come, and she’s perfect for it,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Take a look at Irrfan's look in Angrezi Medium here:

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

He added, “Here she plays a cop, a role she’s actually never done before! We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her.”

This comes after Kareena spilt beans on her character in a recent interview. “It’s a small but interesting part as I just wanted to go out of the comfort zone and do a movie which throws me into a different milieu and I would see how it goes. Whether its Homi (Adajania) or Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal), its all a different world for me to be a part of,” she informed.

The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit, Hindi Medium and will star Irrfan as a sweet shop owner. Meanwhile, it’s release date is yet to be out.