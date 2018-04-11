Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium crosses Rs 150 Cr mark in China

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium released in China on April 4 and is still enjoying a promising extended weekend collection. Recently, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the good news and said that the movie has already minted Rs 155.10 crore and is ‘rock-steady’ even on weekdays in China.

#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]... Extended weekend: $ 21.33 mn Note: The film opened on Wed. Hence, Wed to Sun biz. Mon $ 1.29 mn Tue $ 1.20 mn Total: $ 23.82 million [₹ 155.10 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2018

Hindi Medium also features Pakistani actor Sabah Qamar in a pivotal role and focuses on the pressures that parents go through when it comes to admitting their children in the best schools. The movie shows Irrfan and Sabah trying to get admission for their daughter in one of the affluent English medium schools and to what extent they go to make it possible. They shift from Chandni Chowk to Vasant Kunj and host a party for their rich neighbours. In fact, they even try to handpick friends for their daughter. The film released in India on May 19, 2017, and received a positive response from critics and audience alike. The film eventually turned out to be one of the successful movies of 2017 at the box office.

Irrfan Khan’s latest film Blackmail, which was released on April 6 in India, has met mixed reactions from the critics and audiences.

Khan recently revealed that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and is reportedly in the USA where he is undergoing treatment. With no updates from the actor or his family, journalist Subhash K Jha recently reached out to him on Twitter. The actor replied by saying, “I'll serve what life wants me to.”