home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium crosses Rs 150 Cr mark in China

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium crosses Rs 150 Cr mark in China

First published: April 11, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Updated: April 11, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium released in China on April 4 and is still enjoying a promising extended weekend collection. Recently, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the good news and said that the movie has already minted Rs 155.10 crore and is ‘rock-steady’ even on weekdays in China.

Hindi Medium also features Pakistani actor Sabah Qamar in a pivotal role and focuses on the pressures that parents go through when it comes to admitting their children in the best schools. The movie shows Irrfan and Sabah trying to get admission for their daughter in one of the affluent English medium schools and to what extent they go to make it possible. They shift from Chandni Chowk to Vasant Kunj and host a party for their rich neighbours. In fact, they even try to handpick friends for their daughter. The film released in India on May 19, 2017, and received a positive response from critics and audience alike. The film eventually turned out to be one of the successful movies of 2017 at the box office.

Irrfan Khan’s latest film Blackmail, which was released on April 6 in India, has met mixed reactions from the critics and audiences.

Khan recently revealed that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and is reportedly in the USA where he is undergoing treatment. With no updates from the actor or his family, journalist Subhash K Jha recently reached out to him on Twitter. The actor replied by saying, “I'll serve what life wants me to.”

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aamir Khan #Bajrangi Bhaijaan #Chandni Chowk #China #Dangal #Hindi Medium #Irrfan #Irrfan Khan #saba qamar #saket chaudhary #secret superstar #The Starting Line

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All