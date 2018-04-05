Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium goes past Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China

The Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium off to a huge start in China. Surprisingly, it has beaten the opening day collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 14.61 crore), starring Salman Khan and Dangal (Rs 12.99), starring Aamir Khan. However, it failed to go past Secret Superstar (Rs 43.35 crores), also starring Aamir. As far as the numbers are concerned, Hindi Medium raked in $3.74 million or Rs 24.31 crores in its opening day.

Hindi Medium stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar along with Irrfan. In India, the film had grossed Rs 63 crores overall and Rs 2.5 crores on the first day. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film narrates the story of a couple from Chandni Chowk in Delhi. The story revolves around a couple hoping to provide their daughter with the best of education. The couple, however, has an interesting journey while on the quest to give their child the best. Though the plot is helmed with humour, it makes viewers think as well. Hindi Medium’s collections in China for day 1 is quite interesting given that the film does not have a big superstar like other Hindi films released in the region.

The Qingming Festival is being celebrated in China now and the holiday season could have worked for Hindi Medium.