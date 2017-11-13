Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle is refreshing

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a coming-of-age-romance starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy and directed by Tanuja Chandra. This film marks the Bollywood debut of south star Parvathy. Irrfan Khan was last seen in Hindi Medium which was a sleeper hit. Irrfan, like in Piku, is again on a road trip in Qarib Qarib Singlle with a job to cheer up his woman companion. Here’s what critics make of the film.

Tanuja Chandra brings a novel and realistic way of depicting romance in Bollywood with Irrfan and Parvathy’s movie. Irrfan, Parvathy film will charm its way into your heart.

- Hindustan Times

Irrfan Khan's film might put off average film goers but if you see value in a movie that breaks away from norm and derives strength from understatement rather than flashy storytelling methods, your search ends here.

- NDTV

Qarib Qarib Singlle’s beating heart is Parvathy (the lead actor of the terrific Malayalam film Take Off). She is such a breath of fresh air, such a break from the dressed up dolls of Bollywood. This Irrfan Khan and Parvathy starrer is a well-crafted, winsome rom-com.

- The Indian Express

Despite Irrfan Khan’s charm, this romantic comedy about the travails of 21st century relationships tries a bit too hard.

- Gulf News