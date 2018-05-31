Irrfan Khan’s upcoming flick Karwaan gets preponed…

Actor Irrfan Khan’s upcoming flick Karwaan which was to release in cinema halls on August 10 has been preponed by a week and will be releasing now on August 3. The makers came up with the preponed release date in a bid to enjoy a clear two-week solo run for the movie at the box office. They are of the opinion that the new date will make for a lucrative release window and help boost the box office numbers.

Speaking of Karwaan, it also marks the B-Town debut of South sensation Dulquer Salmaan and Web Content star Mithila Palkar. The movie revolves around three oddballs who are thrown together on a wacky journey which helps them regain normalcy in their lives. The movie has been shot in Kerala.

Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. This is going to be the second Irrfan Khan flick to release ever since the actor announced about his rare disorder.

For those uninitiated, the actor has been diagnosed with a rare disorder called as Neuroendocrine Tumour and he has been undergoing treatment for the same since the past few months at a foreign location.

We only hope that the actor recuperates soon and bounces back on his feet.