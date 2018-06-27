Is 2018 the year of 100 crore films?

The Hindi film industry is well-known to set standards high every year with some of its productions. This year, the industry saw as many as six films making their way to the Rs 100 crore club, only six months into the year. Of course, some of the films in this list were expected to make a lot of money, but there were a few which came out of the blue.

We start off with Padmaavat. The film was actually supposed to be released last year but thanks to the controversy surrounding it, the film was delayed to 2018. Before it released, the film received a lot of media attention as did the actors. Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Padmavati, was threatened to have her nose chopped. When the film finally released, after the removal of several scenes, it roared to Rs 300 crores.

Following that, several other films released such as Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Raazi and Race 3. While the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, combo earned Rs 165 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety surprised us by earning Rs 108 crore. Raid crossing the Rs 100 crore mark came as a surprise and though Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, was expected to do good at the box office, reaching Rs 121 crore was a big achievement. Raid raked in Rs 101 crore.

The newest entry to this list is Remo D’ Souza’s Race 3, starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film received extremely poor reviews and certain scenes were made into memes. But surprisingly, it thundered past Rs 100 crore in the first three days.

When speaking about films reaching the hundred crore mark, special mention must be given to Avengers: Infinity War, which earned Rs 222.69 crore in India. However, it wasn’t a Bollywood film.

The list of films that can reach the Rs 100 crore sweetspot doesn’t end here. We are just midway through 2018 and films such as Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar’s Gold are also on the cards. Besides, there’s also Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan. Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif also have the potential to reach the coveted figure.

The film industry is already on a high with so many blockbusters. If the upcoming films make it big like the others on this list, then 2018 can surely be called as the year of Rs 100 crore films.