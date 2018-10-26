Is Aamir Khan morphing into his latest character? Here’s a look

It was reported widely that actor Aamir Khan distanced himself from the film Mogul, a biopic on Gulshan Kumar. But recently reports emerged that Aamir would, in fact, co-produce the film after director Subhash Kapoor, accused of sexual assault, was relieved of his duties. There are rumours, however, that the 53-year-old actor might play the role of Gulshan Kumar himself. For that reason, we’re taking a look at how Aamir is slowly transitioning himself from his Thugs of Hindostan avatar, to look more and more like Gulshan Kumar.

Here’s how Aamir looked while filming for Thugs of Hindostan.

Touted as the Jack Sparrow of Bollywood, Aamir has a distinctive chunk of hair on his head. The afro-hairdo is complimented with a handlebar moustache that is curled towards the end, much like cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, but thicker. There’s also a generous amount of dense beard, carefully trimmed to a uniform length.

Firangi Mallah was shown with a pair of earrings in the trailer. When he was not shooting, Aamir still made it a point to wear it, as seen in this picture below. The rest of the look is completed with makeup and an application of kohl (kajal) on his eyes.

Now cut to this image from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Aamir’s curly locks have disappeared. The new, ‘medium’ sized hair is combed, not unlike Gulshan Kumar himself, though the latter did have more volume. If Aamir does take up the role of Kumar, it will only be a matter of growing his hair again. The thick beard and moustache combo are gone. Kumar was usually clean shaved, but he did have the hint of a slight stubble – nothing that cannot be achieved if Aamir shaves. The Thug-like earrings are also missing.

So yes, Aamir does look like he can pull off the Gulshan Kumar look, but will he take up the role of the man himself? We're waiting for an official announcement from the man himself.