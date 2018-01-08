Is Aishwarya playing a surrogate mother in her next?

In what could be exciting news to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans, the diva of Bollywood may just be all set to play the role of a surrogate mother in her next project. Titled Jasmine, the film is based on surrogacy and is set to be shot in Gujarat and Pushkar in Rajasthan.

A leading tabloid reports that Jasmine will be co-produced by Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh who are in talks with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress for the lead role. The film will be directed by Siddharth and Garima, the duo who scripted Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-Yami Gautam social drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. However, this will be their directional debut.

Confirming the news, Shree Narayan Singh told the tabloid that Siddharth and Garima have been researching the subject for the last three years and were waiting for financial backing. "It is inspired by a real life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn't want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point she gets attached to the child and wants the child back," informed Narayan. He added that they will begin production on the film after the monsoon as the writers need time to perfect their script.

Speaking of casting, Prernaa expressed that Aishwarya tops her wishlist. "We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates." Prernaa is also collaborating with Aishwarya for Fanne Khan in which she will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will also be seen in the in a double role in the remake of the 1967 mystery thriller Raat aur Din.Interestingly, Nargis bagged the National Award for Best Actress for the movie.