Is Aishwarya Rai the reason Salman Khan walked out of Dhoom 4?

The fourth edition of Dhoom franchise has been in talks for the longest time now. Rumours of Salman Khan coming on-board for the film were widespread and got us excited. And why not, who doesn’t want to see bhai chase villians on a bike! But our excitement could be rather short-lived because it looks like his deal with YRF did not work out. And the reason is not one we expected.

"The Dhoom 4 shoot will commence early next year and will go on for 130 days so Adi (Aditya Chopra) is keen to lock cast and crew by this year. Major parts of the film will be shot in Dubai. While a reference poster with Salman had even been made now it seems that it's not working out with him. This is a recent development in the last few weeks, especially post-Race 3," a source told MSN.

But that's not all. We know that Abhishek Bachchan is a loyal member of the franchise. But an unforeseen complication has risen this time around. Rumouredly, Salman refused to share any screen space with Abhishek, all thanks to his much-discussed equation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The makers could not work out a solution to this. We don’t blame them!

The box office wasn’t quite impressed with Salman's last action thriller Race 3. But given the popularity of the Dhoom franchise, it could have changed the game for Salman.

Never mind. Another film at another time, maybe!