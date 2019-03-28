image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the answer

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the answer

Akshay Kumar is in no mood to discuss son Aarav's plans of joining Bollywood. The actor feels that his son is only 16 and pressurising him is not right.

