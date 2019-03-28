Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the answer

Rushabh Dhruv March 28 2019, 7.20 pm March 28 2019, 7.20 pm

Star kids making their debut in Bollywood is nothing new. Fans are already witnessing many star kids opting to make a career in Bollywood. Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter entered the showbiz with Kedarnath and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday has Student Of The Year 2 in her kitty. Not just this, even the boys from the fraternity aren’t far behind. Ishaan Khatter has shown his acting prowess in Beyond The Clouds. Reportedly Suniel Shetty’s son Aahan Shetty and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday are gearing up for their debut. But then, Bollywood isn’t for everybody and there are a few who want to follow their parents' footsteps. Well, now we’ve learned about one such star kid who may or may not be part of the industry.

Akshay Kumar who is currently on cloud nine with regards to the success of his latest film Kesari in an interview spoke about his son Aarav's plans to join Bollywood. "He [Aarav] is just a 16-year-old kid, who is enjoying his life. There's no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that [kids feeling pressure] will happen only if the parents in a way put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine."

"My dad never put any pressure on me. He was like, 'if you're interested in sports and karate; and want to be like Bruce Lee, go for it. But become at least half a Bruce Lee (laughs).' Aaj wahi cheez kaam aayi na mere," the actor added.

Akshay Kumar, who has always been a protective dad expressed that he does not believe in shadowing his kids 24/7 and added they will find their own calling. "No parent can shadow their kids 24/7. They can guide them from far and shield from certain things. So, be it Aarav or Nitara, jo unko karna hoga, woh apne aap karenge. I strongly feel ki be it a king's son or beggar's, har insaan apni kismet saath leke aata hai."