Is Alia Bhatt dating this Bollywood chocolate boy?

Before Alia Bhatt became one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, she admitted that she had the “biggest crush” on Ranbir Kapoor. Now it seems that the duo are going through hush-hush meetings and giving us enough reason to think they’re more than just good friends. According to reports and rumours, it is said that Ranbir often lounges around at Alia’s place when he’s not working.

On Wednesday night, Ranbir reportedly visited Alia’s house late around 11 pm and left only the next morning. But the alleged couple are taking a lot of efforts to keep things under covers. To keeps the paps off their trail, Ranbir and Alia are dodging photographers by sending their cars back to their own house every time they stay over at each other’s place. Ahem!

Now this is where things get interesting. This neat little trick was in use during the initial days of Ranbir and Katrina relationship. Incidentally Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina shares a good relationship with Alia. The two had recently appeared on a chat show and Alia had some advice for her BFF - "leave the gym and focus on men instead".

Ranbir and Alia have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The duo celebrated Diwali, Durga Puja as well as the New Year together. They've also watched the controversy-riddled Padmaavat together. The duo began the year spending time with each other in Israel on the sets of Brahmastra.

Rumour mills are rife that Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan Mukerji have been partying at Kapoor’s residence at Vaastu Apartments in Bandra almost every night. Well while there may (or may not) be truth to this, stories of two co-stars cozying up during production always does wonders for the film’s promotion.