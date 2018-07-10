Is Alia Bhatt paired opposite Varun Dhawan in Rannbhoomi? Director Shashank Khaitan answers

Shashank Khaitan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Dhadak. The movie, which is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Dhadak is slated to hit the screens on July 20, 2018. After Dhadak, Shashank will be teaming up with Varun Dhawan for a movie titled Rannbhoomi. The director-actor duo have already given two hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and both the movies had Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

There have been reports that Alia will also be seen in Rannbhoomi. Recently during an interaction when Shashank was asked about Alia being considered for the film, he took the diplomatic route and said, “Alia is always being considered for everything, she is the greatest actor we have. Who would not like to work with her? But, having said that I want to first write Rannbhoomi because whenever you go to somebody, especially to talents like Varun, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer, you want to ensure that you do a justice to them as well. We want to be honest to them. They are doing great work, and you don’t want to give them a script which is substandard.”

Further talking about Rannbhoomi, he revealed, “It requires a lot of research, we have announced a release date of Diwali 2020. Everything is on track as of now, but that’s a film which is something we are very ambitious about. It requires a lot of research, a lot of writing, a lot of planning, and a lot of VFX. So, we are hoping that we can achieve all the deadlines. It is a period film completely fiction. So, hopefully it will be fun something which will be challenging for all of us.”

Well, though Alia and Varun will be seen together in Kalank, we are sure fans of both the actors would be keen to see them on the big screen again in Rannbhoomi too.