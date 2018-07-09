Is Alia Bhatt’s papa Mahesh Bhatt 'raazi' of her romance with Ranbir Kapoor? Let’s find out

Speculations around the blossoming real-life romance between Brahmastra pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to stay strong. Ranbir, during promotions of Sanju had time and again, confirmed the rumours around dating Alia Bhatt, and the actress too never denied the reports.

They are gelling well with each other’s families too and seem to be very happy and comfortable in each other’s company, hinting furthermore that they are a couple. Recently, Ranbir was spotted at Alia’s house late in the night and the paps clicked Ranbir, Alia and her father Mahesh Bhatt engrossed in a conversation in the balcony.

So, when papa Mahesh Bhatt was quizzed by a portal as to what the meeting about and what does he have to say to these constant reports, he replied, “When I saw those pics, I was like, ‘Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that’s what the nation is thrusting for.’ So, not saying more, I’d let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi.” Smart one Mr Bhatt!

He further adds, “It’s very obvious that [Ranbir-Alia] are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do.”

Rumours aside, he is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s craft. “I like and love him very much. He has got a core far deeper than what cinema space can capture. He astounded me in Sanju. After Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar (1975), this is the first time I’ve seen an actor take charge of a character, which is iconic like Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and though he comes from the great lineage of the Kapoor family, he has a unique charm and talent that’s his own. He is an original, just like Alia is an original,” the director said.

Well, Mahesh Bhatt may not want to talk about his daughter’s relationship but he sure does have a soft corner for her beau.